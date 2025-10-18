UKColumn/Jerm Warfare
Hey Shrews!
I recently did another interview with my old friend Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare. This interview can be found here:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/jerm-warfare-todd-hayen-on-letting-go-of-dogmatic-thinking
On the very popular show UK Column!!
BE SURE TO CHECK IT OUT!!!
Todd
Shrew Views is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Shrew Views is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.