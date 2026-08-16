Hey Shrew Pack!

Yet another interview I did with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on the popular alt news source UK Column:

UK Column. Jerm Warfare.

This is the description on the UK website:

Jerm and Todd Hayen examine the tension between free speech and social decency while they analyse how media control, AI, and power dynamics shape human behaviour. They argue that to thrive in a free society requires maintenance of the fundamental balance between individual liberty and collective values.

Watch Now!