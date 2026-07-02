Hey Shrew Pack!

Yet another interview I did with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on the popular alt news source UK Column:

UK Column. Jerm Warfare.

This is the description on the UK website:

Jerm and Todd Hayen chat about gay marriage. They distinguish between state vs religious marriage—Todd says he does not care for any state institution and Jerm questions the purpose of marriage. They then pivot to AI. They debate whether it is just algorithms or if it is something more worrisome. Todd warns about soul-starved dehumanisation if we lose human connection. They also touch on COVID compliance, mass formation theory, and why some people see through the narratives while others do not.

Watch Now!