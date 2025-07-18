Hey Shrews!
I recently did an interview with my old friend Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare. This interview can be found here:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/do-we-really-have-free-will
On the very popular show UK Column!!
BE SURE TO CHECK IT OUT!!!
Todd
Hey Shrews!
I recently did an interview with my old friend Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare. This interview can be found here:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/do-we-really-have-free-will
On the very popular show UK Column!!
BE SURE TO CHECK IT OUT!!!
Todd
No posts
Stay away from Coldplay concerts if you aren’t with your wife!😆
i had some questions about the ma'at vs the conscious universe. are they basically the same idea? you were kinda nibbling around the edges of a conscious world i thought. maybe because it's been on my mind i was shoehorning a bit?
peace