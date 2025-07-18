Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra's avatar
Debra
14h

Stay away from Coldplay concerts if you aren’t with your wife!😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Me 'n a Fenian's avatar
Me 'n a Fenian
17h

i had some questions about the ma'at vs the conscious universe. are they basically the same idea? you were kinda nibbling around the edges of a conscious world i thought. maybe because it's been on my mind i was shoehorning a bit?

peace

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture