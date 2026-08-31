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PerraVerde's avatar
PerraVerde
1d

Live and let live bro! It seems you are leaning rightwards with its exclusion zones and its 'white' agenda. Extreme views like policing language etc are not exclusive to the left and I hope to god you don't really believe that brown-skinned people and women are somehow only relevant to the left-leaners because.....well if I have to explain it to you, I've lost you.

Or maybe you've lost me.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
1d

It is all about division. And since the plandemic it has clearly been the goal. As people are turning against each other, 'the powers that shouldn't be' are clapping.

I hope you are doing well Todd. Missed you last week. :)

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