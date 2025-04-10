I’ll tell you another pet peeve of mine—people who ask me why it is important to know the truth if I can’t do anything about it. I find it strange that people do not seek truth for truth’s sake. Sure, there are times when you really do not need to know the truth about something. How much time would you spend, and how important would it be to you, to know which dog tore up your newspaper when you have more than one dog? (Newspaper? How old am I?) Or if your mom and dad really did conceive you out of wedlock? Or if Grandpa wears briefs or boxers?