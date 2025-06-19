You’ve read a lot from me about this topic. How can the people who love you, treat you the way they do? This is, of course, assuming you are on this side of things (shrews) and they are on the other (sheep). Sorry about the “division.” I know a lot of you have said over the years that you don’t like the idea of “sides.” Neither do I. But I think it is pretty obvious there is some sort of division here. Clearly, it is not as distinct as everyone (including me) wants to make it, but if you paint in broad strokes, there are definitely sides. However, I would very much agree that not everyone fits on one side or the other. There are lots of grey areas, thank God.