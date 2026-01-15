He might not be responsible in the least, but most people are already convinced he’s deeply involved. They view him as a mere puppet of the agenda—and even if that’s true, and the agenda wins its war against humanity, it won’t be his doing alone. Yet the masses will almost certainly hold him fully accountable.

I have written so many articles that appear to be pro-Trump. They really aren’t. I honestly don’t trust the guy, and I feel he has been on thin ice since he took office. I understand that every “good” thing he has done—such as cracking down on transgender policies in schools and sports, getting a handle on illegal immigration, brokering historic peace deals around the world (from Gaza to other global hotspots), and setting up a savings account for American children—could all be a distraction. He certainly has done a bunch of things that are downright dicey, but even that stuff, you could, if you chose to, put a positive spin on.

Still, he could easily slip from whatever grace Trump supporters have given him. For me, that has not yet happened. I feel there are mongooses in the hen house, and we’ve got to do something about them. Bringing in a big fat cobra will eat the mongooses, but then once the mongooses are gone, you’ve got a big fat cobra sitting around with nothing to do. That’s one way to look at it.

But yet another way is to see Trump as a very conscious puppet placement by the agenda. Considering the agenda seems to be infallible, this is a distinct and very real possibility. But is the agenda infallible? Does it have any weak links that would allow for a maverick president to get voted into office? A man with a different agenda, one who is actually in favour of human beings? A cobra snake ready to eat the mongooses in the hen house and leave the hens alone?

Well, if that is true, and many Trumpsters believe it is, we have nothing to worry about. The dangerous lone snake left to eat hens idea is unlikely, because Trump isn’t going to be there all that long, unless, of course, he figures out a way to squeeze in another few terms, or becomes the first US dictator (which his opponents are definitely seeing as a real possibility).

The point I am trying to make here is that if Trump is no saint, and is indeed the agenda’s Man on the Job, he will not be the only bad apple that spoils the whole bushel. Far from it. Worst-case scenario, he is a key player in the agenda’s game. And eventually, he will play harder and harder, with results that are harder and harder to justify. By then, all of the agenda’s main plays will be in place: CBDCs, Social Credit Scoring, Digital IDs, universal vaccine mandates, pervasive surveillance through AI, and climate-related restrictions on travel and consumption. But it won’t be just Trump who implements all this garbage; there will be many other global players, some more obvious than others, but still more or less hidden from view so the rest of the world doesn’t see what is really going on.

But the left don’t see this. And all of the intense Trump haters will be certain not to see it. Thus, Trump will get all of the blame if and when Rome burns. The left, and anyone else who hates the guy, will say to the rest of us, “See, you idiots, see what your man has done! We have been telling you this since 2016!” But we will know that simply is not true. We may believe he was part of it, but we have known all along that he is not a lone gunman.

Why does this matter? Well, maybe it doesn’t that much. But it does mean that if people cannot see the true rot at the top of the pyramid, with the WEF, the WHO, NATO, the UN, and any of these other globalists (and all of their buddies in the sandbox), then we are just destined to be at their mercy, Trump or no Trump. If Trump is blamed for the fires of Rome, he will just run off to hang with his playmate Jeffie on the island and disappear—or experience a faked assassination or some other convenient way to get him out of the picture. Everyone will hold great celebrations in the street, dancing to the demise of the Great Evil One, while his bosses are still screwing the pooch, us, as the world turns. So, it does matter, in that context, very much.

So, what do we do about it? That I can’t tell ya exactly. But there are a number of things we can try, the most important being to keep our wits about us and to keep an open mind. Watch Trump carefully and try not to fall into any one of these extremist camps. Avoid thinking he is the true saviour destined to save us all from Satan, and avoid thinking he is Satan himself leading the way to the destruction of humanity. Sure, he could lean toward either one of these extremes, but pull back a few notches toward the center to stay grounded in reality—after all, nothing in life is purely extreme, whether good or bad.

I would also avoid falling into the “Shrew-think” trap of assuming the agenda is infallible and all-powerful, leading us to dismiss anything with authority or influence as automatically part of it—while only trusting sources that are obscure, powerless, or ordinary as potential bearers of truth. I know it could be true that the agenda has its fingers in every pie, but try to keep an open mind about it all. Don’t camp out at the bottom of the rabbit hole, and always be aware that the story you have hitched your wagon to may not be as factual as you right now believe it to be.

In the end, vigilance is our best tool. Stay informed from diverse sources, question narratives on both sides, and engage in conversations that challenge your assumptions. Remember, the agenda thrives on division, so building bridges with those who disagree—without compromising your principles—might reveal common ground. Educate others gently about the bigger picture, beyond just Trump, pointing to the global institutions pulling strings. And above all, protect your mental space: avoid doom-scrolling and focus on actionable steps in your local community, like supporting independent media or advocating for transparency. By doing so, we can collectively resist the larger forces at play, ensuring that no single figure, puppet or not, becomes the scapegoat while the real architects escape scrutiny. This balanced approach might just be the key to navigating whatever comes next.