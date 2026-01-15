Shrew Views

James Whelan
'brokering historic peace deals around the world (from Gaza to other global hotspots)'

You can't be serious! I suppose kidnapping a President was OK as well? And 'obtaining' Greenland is OK? ICE increasingly operating like the Gestapo?

I was glad to see the back of Biden and his crew, but any hope that Trump was going to be better have been well and truly dashed.

Zuni
My opinion

What ever is happening is to keep us divided. Why? I think it’s to keep people from seeing what’s really happening behind the scenes. Trump does so much to do what he promised but he’s not going to do everything because that seems to be the plan.

I have read there are easier ways to keep illegals out but Trump won’t do it.

No one gets convicted. Nothing ever comes of anything.

I am sad to see how our country is disappearing.

