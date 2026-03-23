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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
19h

"...visionary director Yuval Sharon..." Really? He has transformed a legendary creative work of art into a thought terminating cliché.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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Gwaihir
18h

I totally agree with you. I once walked out of a Shakespeare play performed as a western, but what you describe is much worse. I enjoy listening to Tomita's Snowflakes Are Dancing by Debussy, but I can't stand living in a world where the snowflakes have taken over. What happened to true grit?

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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