Strange times, indeed, folks. Strange times.

Should we be concerned? I think so. In the end, I am sure it will work out, but there will likely be a lot of time between now and the end. So, we will have to endure some pretty radical changes during that time. And many of these changes will not be very pretty.

So, what do I have my shrew ire up about now? Nothing new, really. I wrote a rather tongue-in-cheek article a while back called “My Brief Love Affair with a ChatBot.” This current article isn’t so light-hearted. Don’t get me wrong, considering the title here, I am not concerned about losing my career to AI. I am about done with being a regulated psychotherapist, anyway. I will practice until I am dead, but only with a select few who still treasure a human-to-human relationship with their therapist. ChatBots may very well wipe out this profession, but there will always be a few people who simply will not go for being counselled by a robot. I’m not worried for myself. I am, however, worried about the human race in general.