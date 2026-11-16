Here is something I’ve noticed over many years of sitting in a therapist’s chair: the people who are most adamant that they are right are very often the people who are least sure. Not consciously, of course. Consciously, they are rock solid. Try suggesting to someone in full flight that, deep down, they might have a few doubts about what they’re shouting, and see how far you get. You’ll be told you’re a complete idiot. Tucker Carlson made a similar point: if you have to blast your belief out constantly, it more than likely isn’t true. He’s onto something, and it goes deeper than politics. It goes right down into the basement of the psyche, where the doubt lives. Here is exactly what Carlson said in a November 4 monologue, “Well That Was a Disaster.”