We just have too many options these days. Take vets for example. I have two dogs and always have had dogs in my life. Back in the day, when I was a little boy, dogs we had in the family typically lived a long life, then either died naturally or had to be put down to end their suffering. Today the same end result occurs, but not until after you have spent $10,000 or more in the fight to keep them alive a few months more.

I recently heard a story that someone spent $22,000 attempting to diagnose a “mystery illness” that remained elusive and eventually took the dog’s life.

Of course, there are two ways to look at this. The great advancements we have seen in technological medicine allows us to keep our beloved pets (and ourselves) alive longer. Shouldn’t we be thankful for that? The second way to look at this is we could always refuse the treatment (or diagnosis) and put them down when they become severely ill. If the technology is there to save them, that would be a heart-wrenching decision. It’s only money, after all.