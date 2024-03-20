These are the three pillars of a healthy psyche. Let me tell you about them and why most people don’t seem to have them these days. To be fair, I have to qualify that statement a tad. I am sure there are still parts of the world where the majority of people exhibit a healthy dose of these three attributes. It seems it is the Western psyche that suffers this loss the most—maybe only North America. I can’t be sure of the demographics and can only speak from my observation of people I come in contact with personally or through American and Canadian media.

So why am I making this point? Well, you probably already know, but let me explain a bit further. Let’s take each pillar and discuss it a bit . . .