I’ve lived most of my long life asleep. I was 8 years old when JFK was assassinated. It wasn’t until I was in my 30’s that I even gave it a second thought (well, maybe a “thought” a decade before any serious consideration). I was 9 days shy of 14 when man allegedly made a giant leap on the moon—didn’t give it a second thought—it was real, of course. I was nearly drafted to go fight the “just” war in Vietnam and lived through countless world events I was not even aware of. Events that involved false flags, CIA manipulation, and God knows what else. I lived through all of this without giving any of it even an eye twitch—it certainly was all that I had been told, nothing more. It was business as usual. Most, if not all, of it did not directly affect me or my ability to eat, work, play, and live my life in relative comfort.

I finally got the big kick in the butt when Covid came along, and as I slowly fully awakened, I realized that everything that passed me by in my life that I had shoe-horned into believing was normal was anything but normal. Now, don’t get me wrong, I think I have always been a teeny-weeny bit awake. I scratched my head a lot and was always interested in the alternative view of things. But these understandings were always peripheral to me. The main thrust of life was generally good, people could be trusted, government may be whacky at times, but in general was benevolent, and trying very hard to be decent. The really ugly, weird, or deceitful stuff were the anomalies, not the norm.