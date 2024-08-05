I swear it didn’t used to be like this. I don’t remember thinking everything I looked at wasn’t real, but instead some sort of grossly manufactured “perfection.” That’s how it is now, the world we are allowed to see is largely fake, and as technology masters the art of deception, it will only get worse.

Of course, we can blame a lot of things for this, first on that list is AI. But now not just AI art, but AI video, AI news, AI novels, AI everything. We can also obviously blame marketing and advertising for much of this fakery that hits us in the face every day. Commercial marketing has always done that, certainly since the days of Bernays, the psychological wizard-mind of brainwashing and propaganda. A relative of Sigmund Freud no less.