Dear friends,

Over the past two years, many of you have followed my work here on Shrew Views—reading, questioning, challenging, and thinking critically alongside me. It’s been a space for honest conversation in a time when truth often feels like a scarce resource.

Today, I’m excited to share that I’ve turned this ongoing journey into something bigger.

Coming June 30, is my new book: The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022–2024!!

This isn’t just a collection of my most resonant essays from this Substack during 2022 to 2024. It’s a fully re-edited, curated anthology that weaves together the threads of what we’ve all experienced—emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually.

All of the articles in the book were pulled from the “paid” archive, so for most of you, they are articles you have not read. For my paid subscribers, they are an in-print version of your favourites!

Before and after each article, I have added a little “modern commentary” which is all original and new!

Inside, I tackle:

The psychological fallout of Covid mandates

The rise of globalist ideology

The subtle march toward technocratic control

The suppression of dissent and soul

Transhumanism, conformity, and mass psychosis

But it’s not all doom. This book is a wake-up call, yes—but also a beacon for anyone still willing to think critically, ask better questions, and resist the narrative that truth is relative.

If you’ve ever read one of my essays and thought, “I wish more people were reading this,” — this book is for them, too.

Sneak Peek: Chapter Snapshot

Here’s a quick preview from one of the included essays, Impervious to Suffering:

"There is no better word for this than indoctrination: people are being taught what is right and wrong, and being taught what the punishment is for being wrong. It is much like training a dog, but not with positive reinforcement (although there is a lot of that going on as well) but with negative reinforcement. Needless to say this negative punishment starts out mildly. And this is the thing I figured out—people don’t know yet what the real punishment is going to be for wrongdoing, and for straying away from the desires of the agenda."

How to Get It First

I’ll be announcing a launch-day email offer, and possibly a few exclusive bonuses for Substack subscribers only.

Join the early list to be first in line: https://joinlist.com/theviewoftheshrew

Share this newsletter with friends who need to read it

Stay tuned for the official cover reveal and launch countdown

JOIN THE EMAIL LIST NOW!

https://joinlist.com/theviewoftheshrew

Thank you for walking this path with me. This book was written for those of us who still believe that the soul matters, truth matters—and silence is not an option.

With clarity,

Todd Hayen

Shrew Views