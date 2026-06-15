In my years as a psychotherapist, I have sat with hundreds of people trying to make sense of their lives, their relationships, and the world around them. Over the past several years, something has changed. Conversations that used to allow room for disagreement now often collapse into anger, rigid certainty, and outright dismissal of any opposing view. I notice it in clients, in family talks, and across the culture: an intense, almost obsessive hatred toward Donald Trump and anyone who supports him, a refusal to consider alternative perspectives, contradictory beliefs held without any apparent awareness, and a growing disconnect from basic logic and common sense. This pattern seems especially strong among those who strongly embraced the mainstream COVID narrative.

We are told this is just politics as usual, or the result of social media echo chambers, or simple cultural divides. Maybe those things play a role. But what if there is a deeper, biological factor at work? A recent medical paper raises serious questions about potential links between the COVID mRNA vaccines and problems with brain function, thinking, and emotional balance. It does not claim to explain everything, but it offers a plausible piece of the puzzle—one that deserves honest consideration rather than automatic rejection.