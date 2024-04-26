I am currently reading Naomi Wolf’s new book, Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age. Wolf seems to be among the few in the “resistance mainstream” that speaks to hearts rather than minds. She has been one of the first to notice a loss of empathy in the vaccinated, and the ongoing zombification of the world’s population.

Yes, I do realize there are others, many others, who see this all primarily as a spiritual war, but, at least in my experience, the lead issues in this battle have consisted more of the outrage over authoritarian power, false science regarding the vaccine, Covid, masks, and ridiculous health mandates, the breakdown of the economic structure of the world, and the effort toward a new world feudalism. Most people leading this “material battle” refrain from talking about God, spirit, and most definitely they avoid talk of the devil.