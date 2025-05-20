Fellow Shrews,
The Shrew Views rebellion is storming X, and you’re invited to the front lines! Our new account, @a_unique_life, is where we cut through the noise with razor-sharp takes on politics, the New World Order, and the absurdities of modern life. Think memes that hit like a gut punch, threads that unravel mainstream lies, and debates that spark truth—all delivered in real-time with our signature wit.
Why follow @a_unique_life?
🐀 Unfiltered Shrew Humor: Get daily doses of satirical zingers and AI-crafted memes that expose the clowns running the show.
🐀 Join the Fight: Reply, repost, or dunk on groupthink with fellow shrews. Your voice matters in our no-holds-barred community.
🐀 Exclusive Takes: Catch hot-off-the-press rants and insights you won’t find on Substack, from me, Todd Hayen (@ToddHayen).
🐀 Stay Ahead: X is where the battle for truth rages. Don’t miss the action—be part of it.
👉 Click here to follow @a_unique_life now. Let’s make the establishment squirm, one post at a time. Who’s got the shrewdest take? Drop it on X and let’s find out! 😏 #ShrewViews
— Todd Hayen
Shrew Views (@a_unique_life)
P.S. Check our pinned meme—a visual jab at the NWO you’ll want to repost. Join us and add your own!
Shrew Views is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm not on X / Twitter. The meme on this post is really funny though.
I tried X but I do not care for it besides I do not go on any apps/social media of any kind much any more. I got my fill of them after following some for the past few years. I found they all are too addicting besides
I found many things on apps are repetitious and I feel many are propaganda / brainwashing- misleading in some way to keep you following no matter what your political views are.
I don’t feel compelled to keep reading the same things over and over. Nothing much has really changed it’s just the dates and names that change.
I want to be aware of what’s happening but I don’t need to see it non stop.
There are many things in life to keep me occupied other than being on the internet.
I just checked out your X account and saw some funny things that will probably bring more followers but I will probably not be a regular on there.
I will continue to follow you and read your thought provoking short stories on here.