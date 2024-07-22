I am no political expert, but recent events have really gotten me perplexed. I am sure I am not the only one who is confused, surprised, and just plain bowled over by the insanity we are experiencing. How could it have gotten to the point where the US Presidential choices are narrowed down to these two people, Trump or Biden?

I understand how I am supposed to be a Trump supporter—it does seem that this is the hands-down choice of most shrews. But I just can’t warm up to it entirely. Clearly, to me, he has always been a better choice than Biden. Biden was a zero, Trump maybe a 30. That is a clear win. I also understand you sometimes have to perform a messy tracheotomy with an old Bic pen to get that stuck walnut out of the windpipe, and boy, there is a honker stuck down there that has to be cleared or else we, as a nation, are surely dead. But as I have said before, if there are rats in the hen house eating all the eggs (and an occasional chicken) I’m not so sure how wise it is to bring in a snake to get rid of the rats. That surely will work, but what happens when the rats are gone?

Is Trump that bad? A few years ago I would have said “yes,” but now I am not so sure. Many shrews I know, very intelligent and thoughtful shrews, say he is the absolute right choice. I hear a lot of things that make me wonder if they are correct—he really pushed the vaccines, implementing “Operation Warp Speed” to get the mRNA poison out on the streets, among other anti-shrew positions.