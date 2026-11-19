Ever notice that when things, even small things, seem to be going well, or at least seem to be on the right track, something odd happens that takes it down? This odd thing can look legitimate, and there would always be a question that it may be legitimate (there is a certain group who always believes it is legitimate—but I won’t say who they are, you already know) . . . but ultimately it is not. It is a plan. A very effective plan that so far seems to work every time it is rolled out.

For a very recent example, look at the Russell Brand fiasco. I have no idea if he is totally innocent of wrongdoing. The “sexual misconduct” line has been a moving one for many years now. What was “ok” 20 years ago is certainly not ok now. I have my own personal thoughts about all of this; I will not go into them here, but suffice it to say, if a woman is indeed violently raped (and there is no other adjective suitable to describe a legitimate rape), the perpetrator should be seriously punished. And I do believe a decent society handles these things properly (note the word “decent,” which has not been a suitable adjective for society for quite some time). That means proper and compelling evidence is presented to prove wrongdoing. In Brand’s case, that simply didn’t happen..