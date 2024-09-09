Right at the beginning of this, I was so focused on telling everyone around me that the sky was falling. Again and again, I was met with disagreement, attack, and ugliness. But that didn’t stop me.
At first, my incentive and purpose was to help people. I wanted to help anyone who would listen but soon found out no one wanted to listen. Why did I want to help? Well, if a person is unaware a bear is waiting behind the next tree on the trail, and you are aware of the bear, you want to warn them. “There’s a bear behind that tree you are about to walk by!” You do that because you believe if they don’t know there is a bear there, there is a good likelihood the bear will jump out and eat them.
The first response I got with warning people about the lies regarding Covid, and then the vaccine, was, “Shut the f--- up you science-denying conspiracy theorist!” (Or worse.) I ignored this from most people and kept at it, figuring they just didn’t know what I knew. But it never stopped, no one ever listened, and most still think there was no bear that crazy moron kept telling us about.
Once most of my loved ones and close friends got six boosters I pretty much gave up with the vaccine warning. In fact, with those folks, I am unusually silent. If you invite the bear into your house, who is still determined to eat you, there isn’t much point in warning you about it. These people are either done for, or they got the placebo, or any suffering they may be marked for is so far into the future any correlation with the vaccine will be long gone. So, I say nothing to them. I only worry.
But that didn’t stop me entirely from my Chicken Little obsession. I kept yelling that the sky was falling, but this time for a different reason. I believed that the more people who knew about all these lies and corruption, the greater the likelihood it would stop. That was the mantra then, “Wake up everyone! The only way we will stop our demise is to not comply! Resist! Be part of the resistance, and thus part of the majority who saves us from this horror!”
Majority rules, or so I thought. The more the merrier in fighting this horror.
So, I kept it up. For a long time. I still believe there is good reason to keep up the focus on saving our children. But if the reason is to bring all the sleeping sheep into a new awakening so we have a greater shrew number, then I believe we are again wasting our time.
Really?
Yeah, really. Why? Well, if you think about it, that effort to wake up the zombie masses is futile. They are zombies. And zombies are way past the point of no return. They will not flip. Not on their life (ha ha).
Sad, but true. Sure, there are always outliers. There will always be a negligible number of sheep-types who will, on their own, see the light. Maybe there are more of these “savable” types than I realize, but I have to say, after all of my effort in this regard, I did not flip a single sheep. No sheep on my watch became a shrew. I can’t even say I have ever experienced a true sheep turning into a true shrew due to someone else’s efforts. I have seen a few therapy clients who were vaccinated that regret it, and even a few who never wanted it in the first place but were forced to get jabbed to keep their jobs, who wish they had resisted harder. But these types were never really hardcore sheep. They always had a little shrew blood flowing in their veins. And who knows, if some other made-up disease hits the airwaves, they may get right back in the sheep line. I would think quite a few “flipped sheep” will be doing that.
Ultimately, sheep flipping is a waste of time and energy. Time and energy that could be spent on activities that actually are not a waste.
Recently I saw a typical sheep comment on a post I had put up on FB—a post from an RFK Jr. speech about our current engagement in a spiritual war. The comment was dissing the whole idea of a “spiritual war” and essentially making fun of anyone—any “kook”—who would imply such a weird thing. Typically, back in the old days (last week), I would have made some sort of intense comment about how this commenter needs to wake up and face the music, not to mention facing the truth. Instead, I simply said, “You either get it, or you don’t. And it may be best for you if you don’t.”
That’s quite a departure from my usual “wake up, zombie!” rant. I have come to believe that if, by some miracle, we are here to help usher in a new world, we will be doing it by ourselves. I don’t think the sheep are going to join us. Yes, we can always keep our arms open for the stragglers who may, by chance, come to their senses. But we cannot waste any more time trying to talk them into it. Never try to teach a pig to sing, it is annoying to the pig, and a waste of your time. There is nothing truer these days than this statement.
So, what do we do instead? Well, keep preaching to the choir. All of us need to constantly hear that our ranks are not diminishing. We need to be encouraged to keep the front strong, we need to be supported by like-minds, and we need to form community. Have meetings, get-togethers, lunches, picnics, social gatherings, dances, barn raisings, and anything else you can think of that will keep THIS community strong. Do not exclude sheep, just don’t try to sell them anything they don’t want. We should always know that we can invite them into our fold, like the returning prodigal son, even though they may not have helped us during the most intense time. They are still our brothers and sisters, and we should never cease our efforts to love them.
The point here is that sheep need to be given their own space to cast off their sheep-ness. They have to come to shrewdom on their own accord. You can help them, nurture them, and love them. But you can’t coerce them to see the Truth. Once they are no longer sheep they can join us all in song. We can then teach them to sing, and we will not annoy them, and teaching them will not waste our time.
The indoctrination and propaganda is insidious. And the favorite channel for it is "high-trust" sources. Pre-2020 medical doctors were considered to be among the highest trust sources there were. And overcoming the allure of "high trust" sources is the biggest challenge.
Pre-2020 public officials were already trading on the implied trust of medical trust for many public policy objectives. Not all objectionable. Medical doctors were the first professionals to be required by law to report certain types of injuries they treat to authorities. Gunshot wound. Bruising and broken bones in children that could indicate child abuse. Even addictions, mental health concerns became required reporting to authorities. Not without cause or objection.
But then lawmakers, seeing how well that works, decided to load other types of mandates and requirements on medical professionals. Do patients own guns. are racist remarks made in a household, are they antivaxers, do they eat meat, is a family unsupportive of gender questioning, all sorts of invasive questions are now on many intake questionnaires, children separated from parent in examination rooms to try to trick and coerce them into telling on their parents for wrong-think and wrong-act. Lawmakers and regulatory boards mandating hospitals and insurers capture this information. Knowing that patients trust their doctor more than they do a police investigator or social worker.
And within the mental health field (you're familiar with) there's similar mandatory reporting of certain conditions, 5150 holds. And as authoritarianism grows stronger look to demands that those exhibiting impermissible levels of "disobedience" to be mandatory reported. Justifying 5150 psych holds. Not far-fetched. Been done before, 1930's - 1940's Germany, among others.
And look here, just out in the Annals of Internal Medicine published by the American College of Physicians. Cartoons shared by leading medical doctor voices to practitioners that prime them to look down upon the disobedient. The poor, ignorant masses, unwell because they don't do as they're told. This type of less-than-humaning characterization of the disobedient psychologically primes physicians to report the disobedient - for their own good, of course - to authorities, when it becomes a mandatory reporting condition.
Annals Graphic Medicine - Socially Determined
September 10, 2024
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/G23-0059
What makes it an effective propaganda piece for physicians is the inclusion of several common sense uncontroversial statements of advise.
- Eight hours of sleep is generally a good thing, though the science says anywhere between 6-8 is perfectly fine and normal, depending on person. Some can go with little sleep and still be fine, Trump, Musk. Doctors who work long shifts. Advice for thee but not for me?
- Fresh air is obviously good for us, inhaling tailpipe fumes not so much.
- Fresh produce is an important part of our diet, of course. Now, how fresh is the produce most of us buy from markets? GMO'd? Pesticides? Fertilizer it was grown with? Today's supermarket tomatoes look like tomatoes, fell like tomatoes, but don't taste much like the tomatoes we grew up with, don't have nearly the amount of nutrients in them as the ones we grew up with. But unless you grow them yourself or buy them at a trusted farmer's market they're not as good for us in our diets. Better than junk food. But not much.
- Avoiding preservatives is also good general counsel. Uncontroversial, though some are worse than others.
Now for the propaganda:
- Social distancing during flu season. Doesn't. Work. Stay home if you're sick and shouldn't be coughing on others. That's all that works. Social distancing is a lie of the pandemic that they obviously have no intention of giving up. Like masks. But reinforced to doctors so they'll repeat it to their patients. Lies. Propaganda.
- Take all your medications like you've been told. By All of your doctors. In perpetuity. Forever, Curing nothing. But being lifetime customers of Big Pharma. "Do as you're told. Propaganda. Obey."
- Looking both ways to cross a street, pretty much a "dug, big red truck" piece of advice. Why do I include this as propaganda? Because it's so obvious that it was intentionally included to drive home how common sense everything else in the cartoon is. "Socially distance. Take your meds. Or you're the idiot crossing the street without looking out for traffic."
- Final panel being "But I'm not compliant" portraying a sickly, miserable, ignorant character representing those who choose to be free. The type of person who a medical doctor must save from himself. Too stupid to be trusted to cross a street safely, much less do anything else. Not quite ready to turn them in to authorities as a danger to himself or others...but setting the stage for that.
And representative of the same type of arrogant, condescending, dictatorial treatment the medical community has been treating the public with, on steroids since 2020. How Medical Tyranny is built up to. It doesn't happen overnight. It's part of the mental foundation and framing the medical profession is being constructed upon. Who see and treat the ignorant masses as utterly stupid, and dangerously selfish if they don't comply with doctor's orders.
This cartoon graphic is from one of the top, leading medical publications in the nation. Many doctors read only that journal to stay on top of their practice, learn from the leaders in medicine. It's atrocious. And dangerous. This is why it's so hard to get people to wake up, and why they are zombies. They're just living up to the expectations of those who they trust most. Or rather, living down to those expectations. Those of us trying to wake them up are thought to be the type who'd run into traffic without looking both ways and telling the sheep to join them. It's diabolically evil what's being done. Leveraging the highest-trust profession and the life-death responsibility they carry to herd the sheep into their pens to be sheared or slaughtered.
I spent last weekend with the tattered remains of my social life. Sheep one and all - a well timed non sequitur quickly changed the topic of conversation from totalitarianism to Taylor Swift.