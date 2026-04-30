Oh my, there’s that nasty “S” word again! So sorry if any of you are offended. I love it. And I do not mean harm by it—remember, I don’t call individuals sheep, only the herd. And who cares anyway? It’s funny. And it fits. If you’re a sheep and you’re not proud of it, then you’re not really a sheep. I have no problem being called a shrew, and shrews are just as weird as sheep. We are small, mouse-like, mean little bastards.

So, what is the Sheep Club all about? I’m sure many of you are old enough to remember Disney’s original Mickey Mouse Club from the 1950s/60s and beyond. Go ahead—hum a few bars of the club song to yourself right now: “Who’s the leader of the club that’s made for you and me? M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E…”

Ah, yes. What a nice, warm, fuzzy feeling that brings back. Annette Funicello, Bobby Burgess, Cubby O’Brien, Darlene Gillespie—dear old friends, eh? It feels like yesterday. We were all the same: young, healthy, energetic, happy, kind, positive, and bursting with a dozen other wholesome attributes that described our tight little mouse tribe.