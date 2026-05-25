Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary R's avatar
Mary R
1d

A very thoughtful article! It’s still a “ why “ for me re. why so many people accept with no thought or curiosity the statements of “ experts “ many of whom are bought and paid for. Regarding conversations with friends and family I navigate convo topics very carefully to avoid the minefields……

Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

Deference to authority and blind obedience to an "expertocracy" is a regression to herd mentality with the thought and behaviour of primitive man.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture