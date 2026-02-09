If humans did not possess the natural skill of denial, we would all be dead. Denial is an essential asset. Imagine what it would be like if you had on your mind, every moment of every day, all of the bad things that could befall you as you poked around your house, your backyard, or your town or city—whether while shopping, driving about, or just sitting and watching the latest YouTube cat video.

There could be cancer in your body, or other diseases set on killing you. There could be a murderer or rapist lurking around the grocery store parking lot. There could be a bus out there with its sights on taking you down. Not to mention the dangers of the food you eat, the company you keep, or the medical care you receive. Do those doctors really know what they are doing? Does the Prime Minister or President really know what is best for you, and are they looking out for your best interests?

Then there are the global worries, which may be too far away to directly harm you, but which you might still fret over: all of the starving children in the world, all of the crime, all of the civil unrest, riots, demonstrations, revolts, and wars.

How could you survive if you didn’t have the ability to wipe all of this mayhem and potential physical harm out of your mind, and simply pretend it didn’t exist? Once blocked out, you can go about your pleasant day: feel the sun on your face, think about your son’s upcoming wedding, eat your Big Mac without a care in the world.

Many people suffer from what we call “overthinking”—isn’t that just the lack of healthy denial? Often, I wake up in the middle of the night thinking of things I have no business thinking of, lying awake for hours. When I get on with my day, I am not thinking of the same things I thought about during those wee hours of the night. I am in healthy denial.

That said, I do often wonder if I simply think too much. All these shenanigans in the world have been going on for many decades, yet I never gave much of it a second thought. I didn’t think about the horrors of the government’s involvement during the Vietnam War era (until I was old enough to be drafted!) because it just didn’t concern me directly. I didn’t think about the Cold War much because I didn’t know enough to realize how close we all were to being fried. Was that good? For me it was. Maybe for the world it didn’t much matter what I knew. I could not have done anything about it no matter how much I worried.

What is the “Serenity Prayer”?

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, And wisdom to know the difference.

That kind of sums it up, doesn’t it? The “wisdom to know the difference” is healthy denial setting in. Or is it? Well, not really. The prayer doesn’t say, “and wisdom to know the difference so I can deny its existence.” I think the prayer gives us a bit more credit than that. Maybe we are supposed to develop the fortitude to know the difference and just accept that we are helpless to change it. Isn’t that just what worry is? Being anxious over believing we should do something about injustices in the world?

Hasn’t one of the major concerns of the shrews is the waking up of sheep—pushing them out of denial? Yes, it is. And ironically, the sheep are indeed waking up to certain things, but to me for all of the wrong reasons. They are hell-bent on getting Trump out of office and getting all of his Brown Shirts off the streets. They are certainly awake and out of denial on that, aren’t they? But I am afraid for the wrong reasons. Still, can we be happy they’ve at least got it in them to stand up for something?

I hear now that the left is advocating the Second Amendment, after opposing it forever. While the Democratic Party and liberal politicians largely continue to push for stricter gun control measures, there has been a noticeable shift among some individuals on the left toward embracing personal gun ownership for self-defence—against Nazis no less (and probably shrews). This trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when new gun buyers included higher proportions of liberals, women, and minorities, often motivated by fears of racial or political violence—all of those unvaxxed heathens roaming the streets. Post-2024 election, surveys show Black adults and those with liberal beliefs reporting increased intentions to purchase and carry firearms, feeling unsafe in the current environment. Organizations like the Liberal Gun Club have gained traction, promoting responsible gun ownership while still supporting regulations.

This isn’t a wholesale reversal—most liberals still favour gun control over gun rights—but it reflects a pragmatic turn toward exercising Second Amendment rights amid perceived threats. Is this a demonstration of coming out of denial?

Other recent shifts on the left include a pivot toward tougher immigration policies and border security, with figures like Kamala Harris emphasizing enforcement during the 2024 campaign after years of more open-border advocacy (ha ha). There’s also been a backlash against “defund the police” rhetoric, with many Democrats now supporting increased police funding and community safety initiatives (as long as they are not FEDERAL police). Additionally, some progressives have begun advocating for school choice options in underserved areas, traditionally a conservative position, as a way to address educational inequities. These changes often stem from electoral pressures and evolving public safety concerns.

Guess the left is starting to worry about the right, not just politically, but physically as well. But at least they are jumping up and down about something.

I often wonder if shrews worry too much. I think a lot of this stuff is really getting to us. Yes, we have to continue being truthfully informed, but we also have to gather up the wisdom to know what we can and cannot change. There is a lot going on we have no control over at all, and a lot of it will not affect us for quite some time. And when it does, we may have more options—such as not complying, peacefully protesting, or something. Many things we worry about will not happen at all—or are so down the road we may be dead before they do (I know there is a good chance I will not be around when a lot of this junk gets through the pipeline.)

I still advocate finding a shrew-community with like-minded shrews to hang out with. I think then we can occupy our space with positive thoughts most of the time, being around children and watching them grow, helping out in the community, etc. This is a good life. When the time comes to take a stance, it is always best to do so without fear eating away at you. You can feel safe standing with other like-minded people, shoulder to shoulder.

Keep in mind that denial is a good thing at times. Maybe healthy denial is not denial of the thing itself, but denial of the fear it may carry. No one denies the fact that flying in an airplane could be dangerous, but most deny the probability of death as a certainty when flying. Healthy denial shields us from constant overwhelm, allowing space for joy, connection, and everyday living. But like any tool, it works best when balanced—healthy denial helps us function, while willful blindness keeps us asleep.

The shrew’s gift is knowing when to drop the veil just enough to see clearly, without letting the flood drown us. Use denial wisely: let it protect your peace, but never let it blind you to the moments when action, community, or quiet defiance truly matters. In the end, that’s how we stay sharp, stay human, and keep unmasking the world one truthful step at a time.