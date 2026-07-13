Humanity is unravelling. In the span of just a few generations—scarcely a century—we have witnessed a precipitous decline in the quality of our shared life. What was once a world of craft, connection, and quiet moral coherence has given way to machine-made uniformity, moral drift, environmental squalor, widespread addiction, and a pervasive spiritual emptiness. The symptoms are everywhere: drugs flooding communities, garbage choking landscapes, ethics treated as quaint relics, families dissolving, and relationships reduced to transactions. Many sense the rot but struggle to name its root. The cause, at bottom, is simple yet profound: we have ceased to value what is real. We have traded conscious relationship with soul for mere stuff.

This is not merely nostalgia for a romanticized past. For most of human history, daily life was saturated with human presence and intention. A child’s hobby horse was not ordered from a warehouse but carved by hand—perhaps by a parent or village craftsman. Houses rose under the skilled hands of bricklayers, carpenters, and masons who brought years of embodied knowledge and personal care to their work. These creations carried something especially potent: the energy of focused attention, love of craft, and a sense of participation in a larger story. Even primitive shelters—the thatched huts of early communities—were built in the context of kinship, mutual reliance, and a felt connection to the living world. Soul flowed visibly through the making.