I’m starting to believe there’s no way to explain what’s happening in the world without pointing to a real live devil (is the devil alive?). I used to scoff at the idea of the devil—not as a being, nor even as some autonomous presence possessing people like in The Exorcist. Now I’ve changed my mind. I never doubted the existence of evil energy, but I saw it as just another player in the human psyche—an archetype, if you will—that could be summoned by various means.

Recently, I came around to the concept of an Egregore, which I wrote about a while back (access that article here). An egregore is a collective psychic entity, a thoughtform born from the shared beliefs, emotions, and intentions of a group. It’s like a snowball of mental energy, gaining momentum and autonomy as more people pour their focus into it, manifesting through rituals, ideologies, or even online echo chambers. Think of it as the dark twin of a viral meme: once conjured, it can influence behaviour, spread like wildfire, and even seem to have a will of its own, whispering back to the group that birthed it. Still, this “mind-energy-field” isn’t truly an entity—it only exists when summoned by the “group-mind.”