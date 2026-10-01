This is a spin on the boiling frog idea—a frog sitting in a pot of water on a stove as the heat is turned up very slowly. The frog doesn’t notice he is being boiled alive until it is too late. The analogy works fine with a lot that is going on these days (I wrote an article on this topic in the very early years of the Covid sham). But people are not frogs. They are people. And we must assume that people are a bit smarter than frogs (are they?).

For the sake of this article, let’s just say people are smarter than frogs. So then, would they notice the water getting hotter in the pot? If they are indeed smarter than frogs, they would probably wonder why they were in a pot of water to begin with. And since being in a pot of water would raise a red flag, they might notice the water getting hotter—certainly at the point where it started to get dangerous. So let’s assume that too, for the sake of this article: that people would wonder about the pot first, then be clued in that something odd was going on, and subsequently notice the water getting hotter.