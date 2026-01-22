I was in a conversation (well, not exactly a conversation) with a sheep-type who very well could be suffering from the proverbial TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)—whatever the hell that is. I asked them what they really were afraid of, other than tariffs, gas prices, and how much life savings it takes to eat at Ruth’s Chris.

The things I listed as examples were purposefully mundane annoyances—things that certainly could happen, or in fact, are now happening. I was hoping to trap them by pointing out that they seemed to be surviving fine and that, so far, there wasn’t too much to complain about.