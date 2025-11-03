Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Brownell's avatar
Rebecca Brownell
5h

So true Todd. The sheep scare me the most. Beyond gone into unconscious bliss, feeling secure in the belief that the abusive parent means well and that they are forgiving of their past transgressions. All self talk to mend the attachment wound and maintain the relationship of false security. Ugh.....I just had cleaning staff in my mom's nursing home tell me to put my mask over my nose. It's still very much alive. Although it's nice to see most of the PSW's wearing them around their chins to preserve their jobs. I get it. Jobs not plentiful in rural Ontario where it's still an anomaly to see brown skin. Covid shots still being advertised around every corner though. But social media comments are more along the lines of, "don't get the kill shot"!!! I envy the ignorant bliss but man, are they going to be shocked and unprepared when shit hits the fan!

Good article Todd!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
4h

“Historically, the most terrible things—war, genocide, and slavery—have resulted not from disobedience, but from obedience.” 

- Howard Zinn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture