Does the agenda have a sense of humour? Is it trying to be humorous, employing such illogical and irrational tactics to manipulate society into compliance and division? Compliance is a given; a beaten culture is a compliant culture. But while it still has spunk and pluck running through its veins, the agenda is set on creating divisiveness so each “side” has something to hate the other side for. Shake the jar of complacent red and black ants to get them at each other’s throats.

But why pick such stupid, idiotic things to fight about? Maybe that’s the whole point. If you can get the red ants to jump on some idiotic, irrational “cause,” it will just make the black ants perplexed even more because the red ants are such idiots. So, who is who in this scenario? Certainly, with no racial connotation, the idiot red ants are the progressive left, the “woke” left, and unfortunately, some of the “usual” left as well. The black ants are the shrews. They are the ones the red ants hate. I can’t say the black ants hate the red ants (some undoubtedly do), but they sure are annoyed, frustrated, and confused.