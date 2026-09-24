That’s a rather big statement, isn’t it? Before I write a word about this topic, I think most of you will agree with the title. But maybe not. If not, tell me why in the comments.

Certainly, considering medical technology, it seems the opposite would be true. How could any sane person say Western medicine is collapsing when medical technology has made such progress in the past fifty years?

MRI and CT scans that let a doctor look inside you without opening you up. Laparoscopic and robotic surgery that used to mean a zipper down the chest and now means a few holes and a night in a chair. Childhood leukemia, which killed most of the kids who got it in the early 1970s, now has a five-year survival rate around ninety percent. Hepatitis C, once a slow death sentence, is now curable. Heart-attack death rates in the West have fallen dramatically since the 1970s—statins, stents, bypass, blood-pressure drugs, the whole industrial kit.

Yeah. Like am I an idiot?