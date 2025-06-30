Fellow Shrews!

My book, The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022-2024 is finally available!

Buy it on Amazon here: (USA) www.amazon.com or (Canada) www.amazon.ca/ or your regional Amazon outlet, it is available everywhere, just search for “The View of the Shrew”

Buy it on Books.by/ToddHayen here: www.books.by/ToddHayen

There is an ebook (Kindle) available on Amazon.com or in Canada at Amazon.ca (or in any other worldwide Amazon region) for only .99! This is a promotional price that will end soon. It was set up to entice readers who will submit a review of the book.

So please, if you buy the discounted ebook, leave a review! And PLEASE consider purchasing the paperback as well. Obviously, I will make no royalty on the ebook sale. And if you are an appreciator of the shrew message, please buy the paperback version! However, if you can only afford the ebook, so be it, accept it’s low price as a gift to my dedicated readers! (The paperback has wonderful art for each chapter. Due to size restrictions, the ebook has no pictures!)

Here is my dedication in the front pages of the book:

To the shrews of Shrew Views, my sharp-eyed comrades in truth: Your relentless quest to pierce the veil of illusion lights up the world. With every read, comment, and shared spark of defiance, you’ve made this book possible. Shrew Views is your rebellion as much as mine—a testament to souls who dare to see clearly. Thank you for your unwavering support, for dancing with me in this wild pursuit of what’s real. Here’s to our pack, forever unbowed.

I am so happy to offer you, my faithful readers, this book. Here is a recent review:

Dive into The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022-2024 (Auraboros Publishing, 2025), and you’ll find yourself hooked on Todd Hayen’s intriguing take on our chaotic times. This 260-page powerhouse, born from Hayen’s popular Substack Shrew Views, is a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever rolled their eyes at the news or felt the world’s gone mad. Hayen, a psychotherapist and former composer, writes with the heart of an everyday guy—no fancy elite credentials, just a razor-sharp wit and a passion for truth. His articles, spanning 2022 to 2024, rip the mask off everything from Covid’s lingering scams to the rise of robot/AI love, delivering a wake-up call that’s as gripping as it is relatable. If you’re tired of being fed lies, this book is your ticket to clarity. Hayen’s talent is in making you feel like you’re chatting with a friend who gets it. In “Deep Sea Fishing,” he compares us to fish on a hook, given just enough slack to think we’re free—pure genius! “Slow Boil” nails the creeping control we’re all sensing, while “Sheep and Shrew” invites you into the fierce, tight-knit tribe of “shrews”—critical thinkers who see through the fog. Dedicated to his “sharp-eyed comrades in truth,” Hayen’s words spark a community where your doubts are celebrated, and your voice matters. Backed by heavyweights like James Corbett and Mark McDonald, this book is a beacon for the skeptical, the curious, and the fed-up. From masked “zombies” to the “death of science,” every page crackles with insight, humour, and a call to action. Grab The View of the Shrew at www.Amazon.com or www.books.by/toddhayen, join the rebellion, and start unmasking the truth today—you won’t put it down!

And this is what other prominent freedom fighters are saying about it!!

In The View of the Shrew, Todd Hayen provides his readers a dual service: he not only documents the madness of the last several years, he also documents the reaction to that madness by both the masses of indoctrinated sheep and by the few, critical-thinking shrews. As a result, the book serves as a valuable reflection on the social and psychological toll that recent events have taken on us all and offers readers a way out of the mess.

—James Corbett, The Corbett Report

Todd's great skill, seamlessly switching from academic psycho-social concepts to relatable neighborly anecdote, means he is almost uniquely able to communicate complex ideas in an accessible way. His is an important voice on the independent media landscape.

—Kit Knightly, editor, Off-Guardian

Today it is only the dissidents who do good. Todd’s dissenting views on the topics that matter today—freedom, power, truth, language—will challenge many but will appeal greatly to the small yet growing number of people who can distinguish reality from the pathologic fantasy we are being fed by those who seek to own us.

—Mark McDonald, MD, psychiatrist and author of United States of Fear and Freedom From Fear.

In The View of the Shrew, Todd Hayen dares to say what others won’t. It’s not just a chronicle of the Covid era—it’s a rallying cry for integrity, insight, and the fight to stay human in an upside-down world.

—Scott McRae, producer, Follow the Science docu-series

Todd Hayen, a music composer and psychotherapist, writes with the insight of the latter and the tunefulness of the former. He is multitalented, and I have been reading his articles for a long time, for his insights, dark humor, and care-full admonishments for all our individual foibles and his astringent critiques of society’s derelictions. His writing is interesting in so many ways because his mind is capacious and his manner inviting. I urge you to read this book, for if you do, you will understand why Todd, while drawing you into his compositions, can mesmerize you with words that enhance all our lives.

—Edward Curtin, writer —beyond a cage of categories. His new book is At the Lost and Found: Personal & Political Dispatches of Resistance and Hope (Clarity Press)

