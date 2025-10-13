In the shadowed scrolls of Revelation, the Beast rises not with horns and flames, but with a mark on the right hand or forehead—without it, no buying, no selling, no breath of freedom in the empire’s grip. Fast-forward to our pixelated apocalypse, October 2025, and behold the digital ID: not etched in flesh, but etched in code, promising salvation through seamless logins while whispering chains of surveillance.

It’s the BritCard in the UK, the Real ID in America, the eID in the EU—a velvet glove over an iron fist, sold as efficiency but birthed in the desire for control. As a psychotherapist who’s spent years untangling the knots of human psyches twisted by societal pressures, I’ve seen how small surrenders snowball into soul-crushing conformity. Digital IDs? They’re the next avalanche, burying individuality under data sand dunes. And like any good shrew—those sharp-nosed truth-sniffers from my Substack’s namesake—we’d do well to paw at the dirt before it buries us all.