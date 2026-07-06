In an era where our every word, step, and glance can be archived, summarized, and replayed by sleek little discs pinned to our chests, the ancient archetype of the all-seeing eye has found its modern silicon incarnation. What was once the paranoid whisper of conspiracy has become the marketed convenience of ‘life logging’—yet beneath the promise of perfect memory lies the total erasure of privacy, turning every shrew into a unwitting performer on the surveillance stage.

During a recent three-hour ramble with my sister Tiny Shrew—one of those wide-ranging, idea-sparking talkathons we’ve shared for years—the little recording device I had just bought, attached to my phone, quietly drank it all in. Every tangent on culture, politics, family, and the state of the world was captured, summarized, and later served back as a tidy slideshow of “highlights.” It auto-suggested calendar entries, pulled up past chats on demand, and generally made itself indispensable. For a moment, I felt the rush: This is the future. No more forgotten details, no more scrambling for notes. Pure magic.