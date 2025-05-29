We may have abandoned the immune system, but it’s still working. Or is it? Considering the power of our minds over matter, and how what we believe has a lot to do with how well and efficiently our body works, there’s a good chance that the ol’ immune system just ain’t what she used to be and we stay well just because we “will” ourselves to do so.

It seems the ol’ girl has been assaulted for many decades (I’ll refer to our immune system as female, just for the hell of it). Ever since the advent of modern medicine, she’s been given a run for her money. Once doctors got it in their heads that they could do things as well as Mother Nature could, or better (ah, now I see why calling the immune system female makes sense!), they’ve been on the path to godhood.