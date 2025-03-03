So, the big news this week is President Donald Trump’s talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, February 28, 2025. What a sh_t show that was, eh? Or was it? I am not a hard-core fan of Trump’s abruptness, rudeness, or inappropriateness, but after watching the full interview, I did not feel disgusted toward JD Vance or Donald Trump. I did not feel any “extra” disgust toward Zelenskyy either (I already harbour enough disgust for that twit, the interview didn’t really add to that).

I didn’t feel any disgust until after I saw the world’s response, and even more disgust from everyday citizens of the United States (and elsewhere) with all of their Ukrainian flag postings on social media with the caption “I Stand with Ukraine!” Great, so most of the world stands for war these days? That’s the new liberal stance: “War is the Way!”