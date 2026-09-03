People don’t care because they don’t know. Simple as that. I know I’ve been through this a million times, but I just don’t think I’ve nailed it. Maybe now. It’s nuance, still, but it’s something more than I have written about before.

My stepson got married a few weeks ago, and I officiated the ceremony. Even though I did not know everyone who attended, I had the chance to talk to a lot of people. The wedding, by the way, was beautiful. I’m not really a fan of all the expense and hoopla that goes into these events, but I do believe rituals like weddings are important for keeping the psyche healthy. Most people these days still adhere to the rituals of dressing up, looking their best, and formalizing the affair as much as they feel comfortable with—“I do” statements, walking down the aisle, the formal declaration of “husband and wife,” even “kissing the bride.” So it was fun and meaningful in that regard.