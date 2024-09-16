Has anyone else noticed strange things happening? Odd things that seem out of place? Like more incidents of weird dopey driving or seeing more ambulances or fire trucks in the neighborhood? I have. But I don’t know if it is just due to my paranoia.

In preparation for this article, I did a Yandex search for: “Is personality and cognitive function affected by the Covid vaccine?” I was astounded by the pages of related articles, some of the titles include: “Scientists have confirmed that mRNA vaccinations ‘drastically alter’ the personalities of recipients due to extensive damage they do to the small capillaries in the brain,” “Do the Covid vaccines affect your ability to think?” “We now have proof the Covid vaccines damage cognition,” “Personality changes in vaxxed people,” and “Covid injections continue to provoke cognitive decline.” (Here is a link to this search so you can see for yourself, SEARCH.)