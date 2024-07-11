We, as a society, are rotting away, and most people don’t even know it, and if they do, they don’t care. More doom and gloom, eh? Hey, believe it or not, I am a positive thinker! I do believe, in fact I know, this is all going to work out fine. I don’t think God is going to abandon us, although it may seem so at times. There really can’t be an “abandonment”—we are one and the same with God, we just have to be aware of that truth, or else we will rot away. It just may be quite a while before it “works out fine.”

We play in a very volatile playground. Anything can happen at any moment to our physical, emotional, and spiritual world. Well, the spiritual part of that trio needs a bit of explaining. Everything humans experience goes through the material system. Or at least most things we are aware of do. We must “think” it to “know” it. This is consciousness of the intellect (or consciousness of the mind). Spirituality sits between consciousness of the mind, and consciousness of the heart. The reason spirituality has a foot in the intellect is just because we are thinking beings—this is where concepts of God lie, concepts found in the Bible, the Ten Commandments, even Jesus as he appeared on earth in a physical form. All these things are intellectual constructs. But spirituality also has one foot in the heart. We feel it. We know it. We know when we are in love, we know the feeling in our heart (not our mind) that we experience around beautiful nature, art, and music. If we are Christian, we know the love and forgiveness of Christ. If we are of another faith, we know love through whatever pathway to God that we are on.