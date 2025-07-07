What else could it be? The agenda and the goons running it have to believe that the people of the world are not only useless eaters, but as about as sharp as a bag of marbles. This is very sad, but there is no other explanation for it.

Remember when you were a young idiot, say around 17 or so (just assuming a few of you were like me at that age—for the most part an adolescent, immature, idiot). And you might get involved in some cruel joke with a less fortunate fellow idiot in your class. I mean a kid who wasn’t totally together, not really bad off (you would never do this to someone really bad off, I know I didn’t), but just not as sharp as you or your cohorts. You would tease him (usually a “him”), yeah, that’s what it was, innocent “teasing.” And you and your buddies would laugh and laugh—you couldn’t believe how naive this guy was. He would believe anything, no matter how preposterous.