Don’t get your knickers in a wad—I don’t mean it the way it sounds. There are several distinct forms of “compliance,” and shrews navigate them very differently from sheep.

The first and most dangerous kind is compliance with actions that can seriously harm you—such as taking an experimental vaccine with no long-term safety data and no real guarantee of benefit. The Covid time was one of the most bizarre collective insanities I have ever witnessed. Why did so many people leap onto that bandwagon before there was any solid indication they had to?

At the beginning, the fear porn was laid on thick: images of people dropping dead in the streets of China, hazmat-suited figures breaking down doors, piles of coffins, hospitals allegedly bursting at the seams. They actually overdid it. A lighter touch would probably have sufficed to herd the sheep, but the scare tactics worked. Even I bought it initially. In a world as messed up as this one, the idea that a killer virus had escaped (or been released) from a lab in China seemed entirely plausible.