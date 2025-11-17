Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra's avatar
Debra
7h

I don’t believe in any of Darwin’s theories, too many holes and inconsistencies. But I’m not sold on what organized religion is selling either. My beliefs seem more aligned with what native Americans believe, that we’re all interconnected with everything on planet Earth, the universe too. Mix in my convictions that nothing we’re being told is the truth about mankind’s history and most importantly that the battle between good and evil is a real thing that we’re living through right now. I do believe everything is being done to us deliberately by evil forces, tearing us away from nature and rational thinking. I don’t think we survive this unless we get back to basics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP and others
peggy bean's avatar
peggy bean
3h

Good reminder to go out in nature today...even though it's raining and cold here in Sacramento!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture