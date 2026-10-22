This is really a second part of Monday’s article titled “Quantity vs. Quality.” It seems I got carried away with the medical perspective there, and my real intention in writing that piece was to focus on the “pussification of modern humanity.” I hope that term doesn’t offend anyone—some of you will know what I am talking about.

Maybe this is just a man thing, because men are the ones who can become “pussified” and women typically not—for obvious reasons. But I don’t think it is just a man thing, although it may be more prevalent among men and less common among women, because, well, women are basically already pussified. But it’s all a matter of degree, isn’t it? Women are the fairer sex (don’t let them hear that), and men are tough; I mean, women are “sugar, spice and everything nice” and men, “snips, snails and puppy-dog tails.” Right?