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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
9h

Just so readers know the real historical context about doctors being good order takers and enforcers of state policies...

Why did so many German doctors join the Nazi Party early?

International Journal of Law and Psychiatry, October 3, 2012

https://sci-hub.se/http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijlp.2012.09.022

"During the Weimar Republic in the mid-twentieth century, more than half of all German physicians became early joiners of the Nazi Party, surpassing the party enrollments of all other professions. From early on, the German Medical Society played the most instrumental role in the Nazi medical program, beginning with the marginalization of Jewish physicians, proceeding to coerced “experimentation,” “euthanization,” and sterilization, and culminating in genocide via the medicalization of mass murder of Jews and others caricatured and demonized by Nazi ideology. Given the medical oath to “do no harm,” many postwar ethical analyses have strained to make sense of these seemingly paradoxical atrocities. Why did physicians act in such a manner? Yet few have tried to explain the self-selected Nazi enrollment of such an overwhelming proportion of the German Medical Society in the first place."

FF - Why *anyone* would still look at their allopathic medical doctor the same again, trust them with their lives, health and well-being is beyond me. Today's medical doctors are NO different than medical doctors of the 1930's in Germany. Zero. That isn't to say all are the worst of what we learned about medical doctors there and then. Surely there were many in Germany then who weren't like the rest. But the similarities are too great to ignore.

The profession is uniquely accustomed to and willing to be the good order takers and enforcers of state policy. Remember, the medical field is complicit with mutilating children, the professional organizations officially recognize babies being born with penises being assigned at birth to being a female if parents choose. Are complicit with MAiD in Canada.

The entire profession has been co-opted by government authorities to do harm. While individual outliers exist who resist, the more than half support whatever they are told to support by their employer, governing board and professional organizations. Just. Say. No. to medical doctors. They are skilled and proficient seamstresses and butchers. So they are able to treat traumatic injuries like knife and gunshot wounds, car accident injuries. But that's about it.

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FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
14hEdited

Another blast from the past for sure. Some sheep have awakened but not near enough. The sheep don't go for hard data. They go for the TV channel changer and scout the channels until confirmation is achieved after hearing the status quo on many channels and then they are convinced. Remember during the whole covid BS, how often we shrews would learn that the message played in one country was the exact message in others as well.

Your 1-5 points still remain more than relevant. No one will be held to account but you can bet those enforcers and those who carried the message of the day will get some peachy position somewhere (many already have) or drift off to enjoy their pension and perks.

I wish that whatever is going on personally for you Todd, is resolved very soon. Wishing you all the best.

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