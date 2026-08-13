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Debra's avatar
Debra
5h

Most excellent article! As good today as it was then. And by all means, please do republish.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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FortheLoveofFreedom
9h

Using the fishing analogy is brilliant and accurate. It is the wearing down of people's spirit that they are after. I hadn't heard of the rat experiment. We are all experiments, no matter what side of the fence we play on. Compliance was a success in their eyes because apparently it was less than 20% of folks like us who pushed back. There is no victory with those in the sheep corner and definitely not with the people controlling the experiment. As one person I know has said, "I am all out of hopium".

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