Sorry for such a horrific image, but this is exactly how I feel right now!!

You won’t believe this, but the worst possible thing has happened with the new volume of The View of the Shrew!

Long story short, Word screwed up the final version of the book and DELETED ALL ITALICIZED WORDS!!!! WOW!!!!

So what I have uploaded to Amazon was wrong, the Kindle book was wrong, and any other instance where the book could be downloaded was wrong.

Easy fix for most of you . . . just go back to the BookFunnel link and redownload the PDF or ePUB file you originally got. Here is the link:

BOOK FUNNEL FREE BOOK

Now remember, this free offer is for people willing to write a review!!

If you bought the paperback book from Amazon, send me your name and address through this email…

kingshrew@auraboros.com

If you bought the Kindle ebook from Amazon, they will soon be correcting it (replacing your version on your device with the new one…I know, I know, don’t get me started.)