Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuni's avatar
Zuni
7h

Todd, so very sorry!!! How frustrating it must be!

I just last night completed reading the copy you sent me and am preparing a review.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP and others
janetb's avatar
janetb
10h

Oh dear, so sorry you have to go through all this Todd. How very VERY annoying!!! (Review coming soon, almost finished reading.)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture