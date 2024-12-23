I only have one close friend left, and one family member. The rest are gone. Not just distanced but gone.

So sad. And I am sure I am not alone in this experience.

At first, this departure of friends shocked me. I’ve written before about my two very close friends, on two separate occasions, they each told me they hoped I got Covid and died. That was a shock. And that was followed by many other friends telling me if I didn’t get the vaccine, I was a science denier and deserved whatever fate I had created for myself. The ones that told me this in a hateful manner just pissed me off. Then there were the ones who informed me of my science-denying ways as if they were shocked and confused themselves, “I thought you were an educated, intelligent person. And you really do not believe in science?” Those folks pissed me off too, but they were also very hurtful. Swimming in my head were thoughts like, “But I am educated, I am intelligent, why would you think such a thing?”