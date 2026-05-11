I’ve never been a fan of nationalism or jingoism. These days, I’m even less enthusiastic about these toxic “isms” than I used to be.

I have no problem with healthy pride in what a nation or community has accomplished. What I can’t stand is the childish obsession with being “better” than everyone else — smarter, stronger, more moral, or more virtuous. Sure, nations exist on a spectrum. Some genuinely excel in certain areas while others lag behind. But I dislike the flag-waving, chest-thumping need to broadcast, “Look at us — we’re superior to you.”

Gee, I sound like a liberal.