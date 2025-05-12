And we are supposed to believe in science without question; we are supposed to lay our lives into the hands of almighty science when it can’t even predict the weather within any sort of useful probability? Nor can it cure cancer, which in today’s world of highly complicated awareness seems like a rather simple biological mechanism. Nor can it combat some of the simplest micro-organisms that attack the human body (or so they say). What else can’t science do? And what else has it not yet figured out? Do you have all day (or all week) to hear it? I don’t.

Back to the weather. When I was 10, I was fascinated with the weather. The year before, my family had moved back to the States after living in Puerto Rico for four years. The weather on that tropical island was rather boring, so I was excited to live somewhere with a varied weather profile. I got so excited to see snow after four years of deprivation, I could not see straight. I followed the weather forecast with the same intensity that Daddy Warbucks followed the stock market charts. I soon found out, though, that the most reliable way to “predict” the weather was to announce it while it was actually happening. I know that isn’t “predicting,” but at least it was somewhat accurate.